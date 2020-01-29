I-29 closed at U.S. 20 after semis crash

SIOUX CITY -- Two semitrailers have collided on Interstate 29 near the U.S. Highway 20 interchange, forcing closure of northbound I-29 and at least one other exit onto the highway.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area, and officers were heard over the police scanner saying that cleanup would take a long time.

The exit from eastbound U.S. 20 onto northbound I-29 also has been closed.

The accident occurred at about 12:54 p.m. One of the semis overturned and blocked the northbound lanes. There was no immediate word on injuries, but rescue personnel were attempting to free the driver from one of the trucks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were heard calling for the Iowa Department of Transportation to bring a snow plow to the scene to clear soybeans spilled from one of the truck trailers onto the highway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.