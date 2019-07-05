SIOUX CITY -- Hamilton Boulevard at Interstate 29 will be closed intermittently next week because of I-29 bridge construction.
Weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation plans to place bridge beams on the I-29 bridge over Hamilton Boulevard beginning Monday. Hamilton Boulevard will be closed at 9 p.m. Monday and will be closed for approximately 20-minute intervals. The contractor will repeat the closures every evening through July 13.
The work is part of the $400 million I-29 expansion project through Sioux City.