{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 29 construction 040119

Crews continue work on the Interstate 29 widening project April 1 at the Wesley Parkway interchange. Hamilton Boulevard at I-29 will be closed intermittently beginning at 9 p.m. Monday while contractors place bridge beams.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Hamilton Boulevard at Interstate 29 will be closed intermittently next week because of I-29 bridge construction.

Weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation plans to place bridge beams on the I-29 bridge over Hamilton Boulevard beginning Monday. Hamilton Boulevard will be closed at 9 p.m. Monday and will be closed for approximately 20-minute intervals. The contractor will repeat the closures every evening through July 13.

The work is part of the $400 million I-29 expansion project through Sioux City.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments