I-29 ramp to U.S. 20 to close for bridge project

Stock roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- An Interstate 29 ramp in Sioux City will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday in connection with a bridge deck overlay project on U.S. Highway 20.

The ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days, weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation said.

While the ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then to northbound I-29 and to westbound U.S. 20.

