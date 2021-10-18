I-29 ramp to U.S. 20 to close for bridge project

SIOUX CITY -- An Interstate 29 ramp in Sioux City will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday in connection with a bridge deck overlay project on U.S. Highway 20.
The ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days, weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation said.
While the ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then to northbound I-29 and to westbound U.S. 20.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.