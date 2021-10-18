I-29 ramp to U.S. 20 to close for bridge project

SIOUX CITY -- An Interstate 29 ramp in Sioux City will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday in connection with a bridge deck overlay project on U.S. Highway 20.

The ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days, weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation said.

While the ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then to northbound I-29 and to westbound U.S. 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.