I-29 ramps at U.S. 20 to close for bridge work

SIOUX CITY -- Two ramps at the Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20 junction in Sioux City will be closed for approximately two months for a bridge deck overlay project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 and the loop from northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 on Friday. The ramps are expected to be closed until Oct. 1, weather permitting.
During the closure, eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured to Lakeport Road, onto westbound U.S. 20 and to southbound I-29.
Traffic from the northbound I-29 loop to westbound U.S. 20 will be detoured on northbound I-29 to Floyd Boulevard, onto southbound I-29 and then to westbound U.S. 20.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
