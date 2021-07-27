 Skip to main content
I-29 ramps at U.S. 20 to close for bridge work
I-29 ramps at U.S. 20 to close for bridge work

Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Two ramps at the Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20 junction in Sioux City will be closed for approximately two months for a bridge deck overlay project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 and the loop from northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 on Friday. The ramps are expected to be closed until Oct. 1, weather permitting.

During the closure, eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured to Lakeport Road, onto westbound U.S. 20 and to southbound I-29.

Traffic from the northbound I-29 loop to westbound U.S. 20 will be detoured on northbound I-29 to Floyd Boulevard, onto southbound I-29 and then to westbound U.S. 20.

