I-29 traffic slowed Wednesday during rush hour tractor crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City rush hour traffic on Interstate 29 was backed up for several miles Wednesday after a car rear-ended a tractor pulling a scraper.

At 4:51 p.m., a Ford Focus struck the tractor, which had been traveling partially on the right shoulder on southbound I-29 just south of the Perry Creek confluence.

The force of the impact spun the tractor around and the Focus crossed the other lanes and struck the wall before hitting a passing pickup truck, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The female driver of the Focus and the male tractor driver both had minor injuries and both received traffic citations, McClure said. The pickup driver was not hurt.

The interstate was shut down briefly and then reopened to one lane past the accident scene. Traffic backed up past Wesley Parkway, where another minor traffic accident occurred when a driver rear-ended another vehicle.

I-29 was reopened at around 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.