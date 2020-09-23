 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-29 traffic slowed Wednesday during rush hour tractor crash
View Comments

I-29 traffic slowed Wednesday during rush hour tractor crash

{{featured_button_text}}
I-29 tractor crash

Southbound Interstate 29 traffic was backed up for miles for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after a car struck a tractor. Both drivers were issued traffic citations.

 Provided by Iowa Department of Transporation

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City rush hour traffic on Interstate 29 was backed up for several miles Wednesday after a car rear-ended a tractor pulling a scraper.

At 4:51 p.m., a Ford Focus struck the tractor, which had been traveling partially on the right shoulder on southbound I-29 just south of the Perry Creek confluence.

The force of the impact spun the tractor around and the Focus crossed the other lanes and struck the wall before hitting a passing pickup truck, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The female driver of the Focus and the male tractor driver both had minor injuries and both received traffic citations, McClure said. The pickup driver was not hurt.

The interstate was shut down briefly and then reopened to one lane past the accident scene. Traffic backed up past Wesley Parkway, where another minor traffic accident occurred when a driver rear-ended another vehicle.

I-29 was reopened at around 6 p.m.

Hubbard man dies from August crash injuries
Rock Valley man dies in 2-vehicle collision
Akron man identified as Vermillion-area crash victim
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Empire Strikes Back' & 'Kajillionaire'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News