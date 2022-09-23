I-80 bridge washing begins Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in the Quad-Cities will begin Monday, Sept. 26.

There will be nightly lane closures, weather permitting, in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday during the bridge washing, which is estimated to take one week to complete.

Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 under the bridge in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

