The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County will begin on Sunday.

There will be nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday during the bridge washing, which is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.