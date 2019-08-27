'I hope that she succeeds': Siouxland couple adopting granddaughter looks to the future

SERGEANT BLUFF -- On a muggy afternoon in mid-June, 21-month-old Stella stood on the grass in her grandparents' backyard rubbing a fat piece of pink sidewalk chalk across her lips and cheeks.
"She's going to look like a strawberry," Stella's 10-year-old half-brother Tayden, whom Stella calls "Tay Tay," remarked as he sat in a white wooden patio swing with Freda Brown, their grandmother.
Satisfied with her work, the toddler turned around and made a beeline for Brown, hoping to make her beautiful, too.
"Stella, we've already put our makeup on today," Brown, 67, said chuckling, before cleaning off her granddaughter's chalk-covered face with a tissue.
Over the past year, Brown and her husband, Allan, 68, have filled out a mound of paperwork, attended a 10-week foster parent training class, installed carbon monoxide detectors on every level of their home, created a fire escape plan and attended a four-hour CPR class. The Sergeant Bluff couple have watched a four-hour DVD about mandatory child abuse reporting and then taken an online course on the same topic after they were told the DVD had been deemed obsolete. They have opened their doors to a social worker for a handful of home visits and provided an extensive list of references with the goal of obtaining a foster care license and eventually adopting Stella, so that she can remain close to Tayden, who lives with his father.
If the Browns wouldn't have driven to the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre, where their daughter is incarcerated on drug-related charges, and brought Stella home to live with them 30 days after her birth, they said she would've been placed in a foster home.
"We're both capable of taking care of that little girl for as long as we need to and we have a backup plan in place if something should happen to either one of us, but we're still jumping through all of the hoops that Iowa requires just so we can hang on to our granddaughter," Allan Brown said. "She's family. She's not leaving."
Emilee Boyle Gehling, a Sioux City attorney who has expertise in adoption, said clients are often confused about the adoption process and frustrated that it takes so long. In Iowa, even relatives have to obtain approval from the Department of Human Services to legally adopt a child in the foster care system.
"They're going to have to either wait for the court order terminating parental rights and then adopt or do the foster-to-adopt option," said Boyle Gehling, who recommends that grandparents try to build a rapport with their assigned social worker and seek legal guidance from an attorney familiar with adoption work.
The Browns began the foster care licensing process in November. They were told that the state would grant them a license within 30 days of completing the laundry list of requirements, which they did in May. But it was nearly August when they finally received their license. By then, a judge had already decided to terminate Stella's mother's and father's parental rights. Now, the Browns are going through the adoption process.
"We want (Stella) to know that we did it because we loved her and we wanted to keep her and her brother together," Freda Brown said.
Up to the task
Stella is the first baby the Browns are raising together.
When they married 21 years ago and blended their two families, Stella's mother was the youngest child in the household at age 7.
The Browns work as a team caring for Stella. When one is tired, the other picks up the slack. Although they are healthy, the Browns doubt they could handle the task of raising Stella alone, like many of the women in a support group for grandparents raising grandchildren that Freda Brown regularly attends.
"The other night, (Stella) cried for two hours, and I didn't know if I was going to make it through it," she said. "We got her settled down, but it takes two."
When Stella first came to live with the Browns, Freda Brown was working full time as an administrative assistant for the City of Sioux City.
Brown would feed and dress Stella when she woke up at 4 a.m. Then, she would put Stella back to bed, so she could get ready. By 5:30, Brown was dropping Stella off at daycare before heading to work. Many mornings, she said she was walking in the door at City Hall just before 6 to begin her 10-hour shift.
"It was very, very draining," recalled Brown, who kept up the routine for nearly two months before retiring. "I don't think I could have done it much longer."
In spite of the many obstacles that grandparent-caregivers face, research presented last year at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition revealed that they appear to be coping with the stresses of parenting just as well as biological and adoptive parent-caregivers.
Researchers, who analyzed data from more than 44,000 parent-led households and 1,200 grandparent households, found that grandparent-caregivers didn't differ from parent-caregivers when asked if the children they are raising are harder to care for, if they do things that really bother them, or if they felt angry with the children.
Freda Brown said it can be difficult at times to reason with Stella, whose favorite word is "No." The toddler likes to shake her finger while telling her grandparents "No. No." When Stella throws a fit as Brown buckles her into her car seat, Brown said she feels "exasperated." But when Stella comes running to her with outstretched arms for a hug, Brown said her heart melts.
"The best things are to see that smile on her face every morning when she wakes up so excited to see us," she said. "And when she's done wrong, she'll come and give us a hug."
A positive situation
Looking back on his childhood, 19-year-old Austin West doesn't think he'd be where he is today, majoring in biology at Briar Cliff University, playing collegiate baseball and dreaming of becoming a surgeon, if he didn't go live with his grandparents at age 7.
West, a native of Houston, Texas, said his grandparents, who were in their mid- to late 40s when he moved into their home, did a "great job" raising him and gave him opportunities that he wouldn't have otherwise had if he continued to live with his mother and stepfather. He said he thinks grandparents who have another shot at parenting should raise their grandchildren as if they are their own children.
"Other than the age, there really isn't a difference between it being your grandchild or your own child," he said.
Around the time that Stella began calling her "Mom" and her husband "Papa," Freda Brown said Stella seemed more like her child than her grandchild.
"I don't think she really remembers her mom, so to her I am her mom. If that's what she thinks, that's what we will go with," she said.
As children being raised by their grandparents enter their teen years, Rachel Dunifon said questions about why they are living with their grandparents tend to emerge again. Dunifon, interim dean of the College of Human Ecology at Cornell University and a professor of policy analysis and management, has researched grandfamilies.
"The grandchild, oftentimes, has a lot of questions about what role the parent plays in their lives," she said.
Freda Brown said she won't allow her daughter to have a relationship with Stella until she proves herself, because she doesn't want Stella to get hurt. When Stella gets older, Brown said she will tell her, like she has told Tayden, that her mother can't take care of her because she is "sick."
"Hopefully she and her mom, someday, can have a relationship," she said.
The Browns are cognizant of their mortality and realize they probably won't be around to see Stella fully grow up. When they can no longer care for her, Freda Brown said Stella will live with another one of her daughters.
"One day, her world is going to get rocked," Allan Brown said. "She's going to end up going somewhere else and she's going to wonder why."
Freda Brown wonders what will happen when Stella starts school. Will kids tease her because she's being raised by her grandparents? She said she finds some comfort in the older people she sees picking children up outside of Tayden's school.
"I hope that she succeeds," Brown said as her eyes welled up with tears.
Growing up, West didn't know any other children being raised by grandparents. He said it was "a little weird" having to tell other kids that he lived with his grandparents, rather than his parents, but he said he was never bullied or teased because of it.
"They'd always ask me why and I really didn't want to share that information," he said. "I would say, 'There's a bunch of stuff going on with my family,' and that's as far as I would go with it. People usually would respect that answer."
Today, West said he has a good relationship with his mother and doesn't feel uncomfortable speaking about how he was raised, because everyone in his family is "doing OK." He encourages children who are being raised by their grandparents to embrace their living situation.
"Don't see it as a negative situation. See it as a positive situation, because in the end, it is a positive situation," he said.