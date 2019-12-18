IBP Ice Center announces holiday open skating

SIOUX CITY -- The IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive, will host open skating hours during the holidays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Admission rates are as follows: $6 for adults, $5 for students ages 6-18, $2 for children under 5. Ice skates are available to rent for $3 or you can bring your own.

The facility will be open Dec. 20-21 from 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 23-24 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 27-28 from 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 29-31 from 1 to 3 p.m., Jan. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m., and Jan. 3-4 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Visit siouxcity.org or call 712-279-6126 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.