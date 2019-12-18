IBP Ice Center announces holiday open skating

SIOUX CITY -- The IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive, will host open skating hours during the holidays.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission rates are as follows: $6 for adults, $5 for students ages 6-18, $2 for children under 5. Ice skates are available to rent for $3 or you can bring your own.
The facility will be open Dec. 20-21 from 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 23-24 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 27-28 from 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 29-31 from 1 to 3 p.m., Jan. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m., and Jan. 3-4 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Visit siouxcity.org or call 712-279-6126 for more information.