Ice Cream Days kicks off in Le Mars

LE MARS -- Le Mars' annual Ice Cream Days kicked off Wednesday with three different times to enjoy free -- you guessed it -- ice cream.
"I think that there's one thing you can imagine and that's smiles," said Mitch Christoffel, a Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce board member. "And there's nothing that goes better with smiles than free ice cream."
The annual festival in the Plymouth County seat, home to Wells Enterprises, maker of the Blue Bunny brand of ice cream and frozen novelties, returns after a one-year absence due to the pandemic.
Having the celebration back is meaningful for the community, Christoffel said, because it gives local residents a chance to show off Le Mars to vistitors.
"Everybody kind of anchors themselves on the "Ice Cream Capitol of the World here in Le Mars, Christoffel said. "This really gives us the opportunity to showcase what that really means."
The four-day celebration, which runs through Saturday, features all sorts of activities and entertainment, a parade, live music, arts & crafts, boutique shopping, games and food trucks.
And, don't forget ice cream.
The festival opened Wednesday morning with a Chamber coffee at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream parlor, where free ice cream was distributed. And the day's activities ended with two other ice cream give-a-ways, during the Tri State Drive In Cruisers Car Show at Bob’s Drive Inn and then during a Municipal Band concert at Foster Park.
On Thursday, there will be three more choices to get ice cream for free -- at 6 p.m. as part of a family bike ride at Bike Central; 6 to 8 p.m. at an ice cream social at Primebank and at 8:30 p.m. at an outdoor "Tom & Jerry" movie at Total Motors.
Also Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Scott Culpepper, The American Frontier, sponsored by Le Mars Public Library will be presented at Browns Century Theater.
Friday's activities kick off at 9:30 p.m. with the 25th annual YMCA 3-on-3 basketball tournament. At 2 p.m. a smile contest at the Good Samaritan Society will feature free ice cream.
The day concludes with a family fun night at Olson Cultural Even Center Stage from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday.
A long slate of activities are on top for Saturday, highlighted by the big Ice Cream Days parade at 9 a.m. on Central Avenue, and a Ice Cream Bash concert from 6-11 p.m. on Olsen Event Center Stage.
The concert will feature the bands Birdchild and the Nadas.
Also on Saturday is the ice cream flavors contest at 12:30 p.m., where 16 families compete to create a new ice cream flavor. It will be held at the Olson Event Center Stage.
There will be numerous food trucks all over downtown Le Mars on Friday and Saturday.
For a full listing of Ice Cream Day activities, visit icecreamdays.com, or head to the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce or a local Le Mars business to pick up a brochure.