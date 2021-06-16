Ice Cream Days kicks off in Le Mars

LE MARS -- Le Mars' annual Ice Cream Days kicked off Wednesday with three different times to enjoy free -- you guessed it -- ice cream.

"I think that there's one thing you can imagine and that's smiles," said Mitch Christoffel, a Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce board member. "And there's nothing that goes better with smiles than free ice cream."

The annual festival in the Plymouth County seat, home to Wells Enterprises, maker of the Blue Bunny brand of ice cream and frozen novelties, returns after a one-year absence due to the pandemic.

Having the celebration back is meaningful for the community, Christoffel said, because it gives local residents a chance to show off Le Mars to vistitors.

"Everybody kind of anchors themselves on the "Ice Cream Capitol of the World here in Le Mars, Christoffel said. "This really gives us the opportunity to showcase what that really means."

The four-day celebration, which runs through Saturday, features all sorts of activities and entertainment, a parade, live music, arts & crafts, boutique shopping, games and food trucks.

And, don't forget ice cream.