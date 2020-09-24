Ida County records first known COVID-19 death; Dakota, Union also add deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Ida County on Thursday recorded its first known death attributed to COVID-19.

The county remains among the least-impacted by the virus in the state. At present, only around 73 people in the county are thought to have active infections.

With the death in Ida County, Sac and Osceola remain the only counties in Northwest Iowa where the virus has caused no loss of life, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Dakota County, in Northeast Nebraska, also tallied a death on Thursday, bringing the toll there to 44, while Union County, in Southeast South Dakota, recorded its seventh death.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive remained alarmingly high in several Northwest Iowa counties on Thursday.

In Sioux County, 30.5 percent of all virus tests in the past two weeks came back positive, while in Osceola County that figure was 27.1 percent; in Crawford County, it was 23.2 percent; in Lyon County, it was 22.9 percent; in Sac County, it was 19.7 percent; in Plymouth County, it was 19.3 percent; in Ida County, it was 17.2 percent; in Woodbury County, it was 15.9 percent; and in Cherokee County, it was 15 percent.