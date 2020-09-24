Ida County records first known COVID-19 death; Dakota, Union also add deaths

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Ida County on Thursday recorded its first known death attributed to COVID-19.
The county remains among the least-impacted by the virus in the state. At present, only around 73 people in the county are thought to have active infections.
With the death in Ida County, Sac and Osceola remain the only counties in Northwest Iowa where the virus has caused no loss of life, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Dakota County, in Northeast Nebraska, also tallied a death on Thursday, bringing the toll there to 44, while Union County, in Southeast South Dakota, recorded its seventh death.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive remained alarmingly high in several Northwest Iowa counties on Thursday.
In Sioux County, 30.5 percent of all virus tests in the past two weeks came back positive, while in Osceola County that figure was 27.1 percent; in Crawford County, it was 23.2 percent; in Lyon County, it was 22.9 percent; in Sac County, it was 19.7 percent; in Plymouth County, it was 19.3 percent; in Ida County, it was 17.2 percent; in Woodbury County, it was 15.9 percent; and in Cherokee County, it was 15 percent.
In some of these counties, relatively few tests were taken during that time period -- far more people were tested for the virus in Woodbury County, for example, than in Osceola County. Yet, taken as a percentage, more of tests came back positive in Osceola than in Woodbury County.
Other counties in the region had less than 15 percent positivity, though not by much.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is significant, because if a higher percentage of all people tested are positive, that likely means more infections are going undetected and the virus in general is spreading more aggressively.
In absolute terms, Sioux County has tallied roughly 464 new infections during the past two weeks; Osceola has recorded 49; Crawford County has recorded 182; Lyon County has recorded 109; Sac County has recorded 107; Plymouth County has recorded 215; Ida County has recorded 55; Woodbury County has recorded 815; and in Cherokee County, 76 new positives have been recorded.
The Associated Press reported that the Sibley-Ocheyedan school district in Osceola County has 201 students and staff in isolation or quarantine as of Wednesday after 18 students and eight staff members tested positive. Superintendent James Craig is among them due to close contact with a confirmed case. The district, despite the county’s high positivity rate, continued Thursday to hold in-school lessons.
“We are putting together new social distancing guidelines for our district that will help slow the spread in our district,” Craig said in an email to the Associated Press.
Forty-one long-term care facilities in Iowa are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus. Outbreaks at these facilities have been particularly devastating -- 677 of Iowa's 1,302 deaths took place at long-term care facilities.
Northwest Iowa is currently experiencing outbreaks at three long-term care facilities:
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 18 are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, 15 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not provide data on deaths at specific facilities.
On Thursday, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department confirmed an outbreak of the virus at the Arbor Care Centers, a care facility in Hartington, Nebraska. A spokeswoman with NNPHD declined to say how many infections have been reported at the facility.
