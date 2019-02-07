IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Two more Shopko stores in Siouxland will be closing, the retail chain announced.
The Shopko Hometown store in Ida Grove, Iowa, the Shopko in Norfolk, Nebraska, are scheduled to close May 5, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said.
The two locations join Cherokee's Shopko Hometown, where a liquidation sale is expected to end in late February, and the Onawa Shopko Hometown, which is expected to close by mid-April.
The Sioux City Shopko at 3025 Hamilton Blvd. is one of about 100 stores nationwide that will remain after the latest rounds of closings. The Sioux City Shopko did begin transferring its pharmacy business to nearby grocer Hy-Vee in December.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy protection in January and announced the closure of 38 stores at the time. As of the Wednesday announcement, Shopko plans to close more than 200 of its more than 360 stores -- roughly 56 percent of all its locations.
In all, 20 Shopko locations are slated to close in Nebraska, 24 in Iowa and 12 in South Dakota.
The beleaguered retailer cited excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure in its bankruptcy filing. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, Shopko reported assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.