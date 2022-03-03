Ida, Sioux Counties discover emerald ash borer for first time

SIOUX CITY -- The Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Ida and Sioux counties for the first time, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The statement, which was released Thursday, said that EAB larvae were removed from ash trees in Galva and Sioux Center by an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship employee. Officials with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the identification of the larvae.

The invasive insect from Asia is a significant threat to all ash species. The cumulative damage from larva feeding on the inner bark eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

The EAB has now been confirmed in all but 13 of Iowa's 99 counties since its original detection in 2010. Although the EAB has not yet been detected in Woodbury County, it's only a matter of time before it arrives in Sioux City, where ash trees make up an estimated 28 percent of the trees planted in parks and along streets.

The City of Sioux City has an EAB management plan that consists of allowing ash trees in unmaintained areas to be left as host trees to slow the spread of the EAB, injecting a larvae-killing chemical into ash trees the city wishes to save, and cutting down other ash trees and replacing them with another tree species.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, now is the time to adopt a course of action for ash trees within 15 miles of a known infestation. Landowners and managers can choose to wait and see what happens, remove declining ash trees and replace them with other species, or use preventive insecticide treatments to preserve and protect valuable and healthy ash trees.

