Ida, Yankton counties report COVID-19-related deaths
Photo 1

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility.

 NIAID

SIOUX CITY -- Ida County, Iowa, and Yankton County, South Dakota, have reported additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Ida County added one new death, bringing its total of 35, while Yankton County's death toll increased by two to 33. As of Thursday afternoon, Ida County had 1,014 total positive tests and Yankton County had 3,090 total cases of the virus, according to state data. 

No other Siouxland counties reported new deaths. 

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

Woodbury County added three new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing its case total to 15,126, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.3%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

District Health reported that six patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Wednesday. 

Of those patients, five were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. One other person in the hospital had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, three were Woodbury County residents.

District Health said in a social media post that more than 1,400 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were set to be administered Thursday at the Siouxland Expo Center. 

As of Thursday afternoon, 30,699 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 3,850 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 34 percent of the county's population.

