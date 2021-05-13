Ida, Yankton counties report COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Ida County, Iowa, and Yankton County, South Dakota, have reported additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Ida County added one new death, bringing its total of 35, while Yankton County's death toll increased by two to 33. As of Thursday afternoon, Ida County had 1,014 total positive tests and Yankton County had 3,090 total cases of the virus, according to state data.

No other Siouxland counties reported new deaths.

Woodbury County added three new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing its case total to 15,126, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.3%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

District Health reported that six patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Wednesday.

Of those patients, five were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. One other person in the hospital had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, three were Woodbury County residents.