SIOUX CITY -- The low-hanging Interstate 29 bridge near the Wesley Parkway overpass was only a year old when it was scorched by flames from a burning homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon.
"As far as bridges go, that is a brand new bridge," said Dakin Schultz, Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 transportation planner.
Schultz says it's too early to speculate on the degree of damage the culvert bridge sustained after the encampment blaze, which is under investigation.
But, he said, early findings have confirmed the bridge sustained more than the black soot marks visible to the eye.
"It's damaged. The fire was hot enough that, we're seeing damage to, it appears six of the nine beams, we do have concrete separating from the structure," Schultz said. "It's not just smoke damage, there was damage to the actual structure."
The bridge is now handling one lane of northbound traffic near the median, where the damage is believed to be less severe. A single lane of southbound traffic has been shifted onto the newly-redone southbound lanes, which were not expected to start seeing traffic for another month.
The one-lane-each-way arrangement will be in effect "for the foreseeable future," Schultz said.
"It's slowed traffic down, especially during rush, and we'll see that probably tonight," he said.
Schultz said the DOT will evaluate whether there is a "short-term fix" that would enable the bridge to once again handle two lanes of traffic, followed by a "long-term fix" that will make the structure stable over a period of decades.
It's not clear how much the setback with the burned bridge will impact the 11-year project to widen I-29, which was expected to be nearing completion this fall.
Homeless encampments
Small communities of tents and sleeping bags are fairly commonplace under bridges in the Sioux City metro, as elsewhere -- the bridges provide shelter from rain or other inclement weather for people with nowhere else to go.
The fire consumed "various tents" and debris under the bridge, while propane tanks under the bridge made the fire much worse, a fire official said. "That quickly increased the size of the fire," he added.
Schultz said the Iowa DOT generally does not view homeless encampments under its bridges as a pressing problem, assuming there are no larger issues caused by the transients. The DOT's stance on this issue, he said, probably won't change as a result of this fire.
"Typically, as long as there's no disruption to traffic, no safety issues, and, no damage done to the public transportation property, we typically don't have any concern about it," he said. "If it becomes a safety issue, if it becomes an issue as far as traffic disruption or it becomes and issue as far as property damage, then it becomes a concern, but otherwise -- it's not our purview."
"Let's face it -- we built 20 bridges in the downtown with the I-29 project -- we cannot run around and police the underside of all these bridges on a daily basis, so we don't," he added.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins said the investigation of the fire is ongoing, but so far it appears to have been accidental in nature.
"It does not look to be incendiary, it appears to be accidental," Collins said. "There's no indication it was intentionally set."
Schultz, meanwhile, said it appears that a propane tank, possibly used by the residents for heating, could have been the proximate cause of the fire. Temperatures were hovering in the low- to mid-30s Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"My understanding is that, there was a portion of the transient population was living under, or, was occupying some of the space under the bridge," Schultz said. "They had a heating element and propane tanks and a fire started because of that."
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said he does not know of any charges pending against any individual connected to the bridge fire.
It would be possible, he said, to file a misdemeanor charge of "reckless use of fire" against the person or people determined to have caused the blaze, but it is not known whether anyone will face such a charge.
The issue of transient campgrounds in the area, McClure said, can be thorny for law enforcement -- officers need to balance humanitarian needs with public safety interests, and the civil rights of the homeless and the landowners where the homeless camp. The landowner in the case of the bridge would be the Iowa DOT.
"Most of these homeless encampments are on private property, or property that's not owned by the city. Because somebody else owns the property, typically we can't take enforcement action without the property owner requesting it," McClure said.
"We have to be able to show that the property owner doesn't want them there, or that they don't have a right to the property. I can't just go up and say, 'You're out of here' and then find out the property owner in fact lets them stay there and doesn't have a problem with it. Then I'd technically violated their constitutional rights," he added.
If there is a case where police need to clear out an encampment, McClure said officers normally try and refer the individuals to locally available resources and shelters. Citations and arrests are quite rare, and often clearing out one camp site results in the transients moving on to a new one.
"You clean out one, and then another one pops up down the road underneath a different bridge," McClure said.
The Warming Shelter, one of the city's largest shelters for the homeless, opens for the winter season on Friday.