IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs

Gordon Drive Viaduct

Vehicles approach the Gordon Drive viaduct in March 2019. The Iowa Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the sidewalk along the viaduct to make repairs.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs.

A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct.

An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as soon as possible, but did not give an anticipated completion date.

