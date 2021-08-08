IDOT prepares for consolidation of Sioux City facilities

IDOT trucks must pass through residential areas to get to the Leeds site, Schultz said. Drivers take a winding route to enter and exit the Hamilton Boulevard location.

The site along U.S. 20 will pose no such challenges.

"Our plows will have better access to the highways we serve in this area," Schultz said.

In addition to the administrative office building, the site will include a maintenance building, garage facilities for trucks and other vehicles and storage for sand, gravel, salt and other materials.

Schultz said other IDOT districts have consolidated operations at single sites or are doing so, and the Iowa Legislature provided funding for the local project.

SIMPCO for several years has sought to move from its downtown office at 1122 Pierce St. to a site that offers room to park Siouxland Regional Transit System buses. Though a separate entity, SIMPCO manages the bus system, which provides public transportation services to five Northwest Iowa counties and southern Union County in South Dakota.

"We don't have space for storage and maintenance of our buses," Miller said.