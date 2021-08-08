IDOT prepares for consolidation of Sioux City facilities

SIOUX CITY -- More than a dozen years ago, the Iowa Department of Transportation opened up a borrow pit just outside the Sioux City limits to provide fill for the Interstate 29 reconstruction project.
The I-29 project completed, the IDOT now will use the 50 acres on the north side of U.S. Highway 20 to fill a longtime goal to consolidate its Sioux City operations.
Grading has begun at the site, located just east of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive/U.S. Highway 75 interchange, and construction of a new office building is expected to begin this fall. Ultimately, operations spread across three Sioux City locations will be relocated to the site.
The location also will be home to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, which plans to relocate its downtown Sioux City offices to a new office and bus storage facility on land leased from the IDOT.
On Tuesday, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider rezoning the land from agricultural to professional and institutional. IDOT officials will stand before the Sioux City Council in September to request annexation of the land into the city.
The IDOT anticipates completion of construction in late spring 2023 on a $26 million complex that will house not only the District 3 office, but maintenance, engineering and administration operations currently housed at locations scattered throughout the city.
"It just helps to streamline our operations and make us more efficient," said Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner.
SIMPCO plans to let bids for construction of its building in November and is aiming for completion in late 2023.
"It's going to be much improved over where we're at," said Curt Miller, facilities and transit director of SIMPCO, an intergovernmental agency that assists local governments with long-range planning, community development, transportation and economic development projects.
The IDOT bought the land in 2008 and hauled tons of dirt from the hilly site during the I-29 reconstruction project in Sioux City. The agency has long wanted to relocate its maintenance facilities, which Schultz said are not easily accessible for the snow plows and trucks that drive in and out of them.
"It certainly has been a desire to look for a different location for the maintenance garages," Schultz said. "The buildings are older vintage. We're upgrading our facility to handle our equipment. The size of our equipment has increased."
The IDOT currently operates facilities at three locations: a maintenance facility off of Hamilton Boulevard at 1200 Highland Ave., a maintenance shop and office and resident construction engineer office in Leeds at 4623 Highway 75 North and the district office at 2800 Gordon Drive.
IDOT trucks must pass through residential areas to get to the Leeds site, Schultz said. Drivers take a winding route to enter and exit the Hamilton Boulevard location.
The site along U.S. 20 will pose no such challenges.
"Our plows will have better access to the highways we serve in this area," Schultz said.
In addition to the administrative office building, the site will include a maintenance building, garage facilities for trucks and other vehicles and storage for sand, gravel, salt and other materials.
Schultz said other IDOT districts have consolidated operations at single sites or are doing so, and the Iowa Legislature provided funding for the local project.
SIMPCO for several years has sought to move from its downtown office at 1122 Pierce St. to a site that offers room to park Siouxland Regional Transit System buses. Though a separate entity, SIMPCO manages the bus system, which provides public transportation services to five Northwest Iowa counties and southern Union County in South Dakota.
"We don't have space for storage and maintenance of our buses," Miller said.
Buses are stored at shared locations in Sioux City, Le Mars and Cherokee, and drivers take some of them home. Miller said SIMPCO's new site will provide office space for its 24 employees and storage for 30-35 of the 50 SRTS buses. The building will include maintenance bays and a washing bay.
Miller said SIMPCO officials became aware of the IDOT's relocation plans during the two agencies' routine communications about various transportation issues, and SIMPCO approached the IDOT about leasing land for its own offices. The two are finalizing a lease agreement for 5-6 acres.
SIMPCO received a $7 million federal grant in 2019 to provide 100% funding for construction.
U.S. 20 improvements past the site also are planned.
The IDOT has programmed $12.5 million in its five-year construction plan for reconstruction of about two miles of the highway to even the elevation between the eastbound and westbound lanes, similar to work done on U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Le Mars. The U.S. 20/U.S. 75 interchange also will be modified with elimination of current traffic loops and addition of traffic signals to control traffic.