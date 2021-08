IDOT prepares for consolidation of Sioux City facilities

"It just helps to streamline our operations and make us more efficient," said Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner.

SIMPCO plans to let bids for construction of its building in November and is aiming for completion in late 2023.

"It's going to be much improved over where we're at," said Curt Miller, facilities and transit director of SIMPCO, an intergovernmental agency that assists local governments with long-range planning, community development, transportation and economic development projects.

The IDOT bought the land in 2008 and hauled tons of dirt from the hilly site during the I-29 reconstruction project in Sioux City. The agency has long wanted to relocate its maintenance facilities, which Schultz said are not easily accessible for the snow plows and trucks that drive in and out of them.

"It certainly has been a desire to look for a different location for the maintenance garages," Schultz said. "The buildings are older vintage. We're upgrading our facility to handle our equipment. The size of our equipment has increased."

