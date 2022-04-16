IDOT puts up fencing around I-29 bridges in Sioux City in response to 2019 fire

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is installing fencing around the Interstate 29 bridges over Perry Creek in effort to deter transients from congregating underneath.

The 6-foot, black, vinyl-coated chain-link fencing is similar to existing fencing along the interstate, which was put in place to prevent people from walking onto or across the interstate. Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner, said the fencing project's cost is $15,000.

A fire, which ignited in a homeless encampment, damaged an Interstate 29 box-culvert bridge in Sioux City near the end of October 2019.

The fire consumed various tents and debris under the bridge, which was built only a year earlier. Propane tanks under the bridge further fueled the fire. No one was under the bridge at the time of the fire and none of the emergency responders were injured.

That fire wreaked havoc on the concrete structure of the bridge. The cost to repair it was estimated at nearly $1 million, and the repair work constricted traffic flow near the Wesley Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard exits.

"We had a serious issue back in 2019. After the replacement of most of the structure, we discussed some different measures to try to discourage the use of it for long-term occupation," Schultz said. "We came up with some different ideas. We ended up landing on the fencing option to see if that would do it."

Schultz said he doesn't know if fires under bridges, such as the one in 2019, are on the rise. The Journal reported on two other bridge fires earlier this year.

On Jan. 20, a fire broke out in a homeless encampment underneath a train bridge in the 100 block of Steuben St. No one was injured. The bridge, which is owned by BNSF, sustained "slight damage," according to Sioux City Fire Rescue officials.

Then, on Feb. 12, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a fire under the 24th Street S.W. bridge, which extends business Highway 75 in Le Mars to the Highway 75 bypass. That fire, which broke out underneath a city-owned bridge, was accidental in nature and likely caused by an individual cooking food. The damage was limited to the bridge's non-critical components.

Schultz said the IDOT will monitor the effectiveness of the fencing around the I-29 bridges after installation. The project's completion date is uncertain at this time, due to issues the contractor is having receiving material from the fabricator, according to Schultz.

