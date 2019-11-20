IDOT report: Some I-29 bridge beams damaged in fire should be replaced

SIOUX CITY -- Three of eight support beams beneath the Interstate 29 bridge that was burned Oct. 30 sustained significant damage in the blaze, while the other five beams sustained varying degrees of damage, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation report.
The fire was ignited in a homeless encampment beneath the box culvert bridge over the Perry Creek Conduit, just to the south of the Wesley Parkway overpass. Northbound I-29 traffic has since been constricted along the bridge.
Iowa DOT District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz said the report does not impact the DOT's previously announced plan to resume two-lane northbound traffic on the bridge. Two-lane northbound traffic could begin as early as next week, with traffic routed as far from the middle (and most damaged) area of the bridge as possible.
Schultz said the DOT has not finalized its plans for the bridge, and there are no estimates on how much the repairs could cost. The DOT should have a better idea of its plans for the bridge, he said, by the end of the year.
"They're still trying to determine what the ultimate replacement or repair will be" he said."No decision's been made."
In the report, the beams were labeled with alphabetical letters from A to H. Beams A and B, on the southern side, sustained little damage beyond a small amount of spalling (concrete flaking off) and a thick layer of soot. Beam C also sustained some spalling damage.
Beams D, E and F, nearer to the middle, sustained more extensive spalling and delamination (separation of concrete layers). These beams crumbled to such a degree that their steel rebar was visible in photos -- giving the year-old structure the appearance of a rather old, deteriorated bridge.
Beam G also had spalling and delaminated concrete with some exposed rebar, while beam H, the northernmost beam, sustained comparatively minor spalling.
The bridge's deck soffit (underside) also sustained extensive spalling damage near beams D, E, F and G, with less-severe spalling between beams C and D. Polycarbonate stay-in-place forms between beams D and H were consumed in the fire.
The report recommends traffic be routed only between beams A and C, the southernmost beams, unless load testing confirms the load-bearing capabilities of beam D.
The damaged beams, meanwhile, will need to be replaced.