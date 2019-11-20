IDOT report: Some I-29 bridge beams damaged in fire should be replaced

Schultz said the DOT has not finalized its plans for the bridge, and there are no estimates on how much the repairs could cost. The DOT should have a better idea of its plans for the bridge, he said, by the end of the year.

"They're still trying to determine what the ultimate replacement or repair will be" he said."No decision's been made."

In the report, the beams were labeled with alphabetical letters from A to H. Beams A and B, on the southern side, sustained little damage beyond a small amount of spalling (concrete flaking off) and a thick layer of soot. Beam C also sustained some spalling damage.

Beams D, E and F, nearer to the middle, sustained more extensive spalling and delamination (separation of concrete layers). These beams crumbled to such a degree that their steel rebar was visible in photos -- giving the year-old structure the appearance of a rather old, deteriorated bridge.

Beam G also had spalling and delaminated concrete with some exposed rebar, while beam H, the northernmost beam, sustained comparatively minor spalling.