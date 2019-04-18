AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on a proposed overlay and culvert extension project on Iowa Highway 31 in Woodbury, Ida and Cherokee counties.
Work would extend from the junction with U.S. Highway 20 in Correctionville to Cherokee County Road C-66 in Washta.
During the construction, through traffic would be detoured using U.S. 20, Woodbury County Road L-36 and C-66.
Construction is scheduled for 2020.
For general information or to make a comment via mail, contact Shane Tymkowicz; Iowa DOT District 3 Office; 2800 Gordon Drive; Sioux City, IA 51102. Comments also may be submitted via email to shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us or via phone at (712) 276-1451 or 800-284-4368. To submit a comment online, visit http://bit.ly/iowadot2402.
Comments must be received by April 29 to be considered.
For more information about the project, visit www.iowadot2402.