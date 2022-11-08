IDOT sets meetings to discuss Gordon Drive viaduct replacement

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings about the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in meeting room gallery C-1 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. No formal presentation will be made, but IDOT staff and consultants will be present to answer questions and discuss proposals.

A virtual presentation will be available beginning around noon on Nov. 15 through Nov. 28. To access the virtual meeting, go to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on "Gordon Drive Viaduct Meeting #3." The virtual meeting includes a self-guided tour of proposed improvements, and viewers will have the opportunity to submit comments and questions.

The IDOT is currently studying options to replace the 3,970-foot-long viaduct, built in 1937 and improved in 1963 and 1966. Options include building a new, 98-foot-wide wide viaduct directly to the south of the current one or demolish and rebuild it in the same location. The state is developing a plan with Sioux City officials to replace the Bacon Creek conduit, which was built in 1909 and runs beneath or near Gordon Drive, at the same time to reduce disruptions to traffic and property owners.