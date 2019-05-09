{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon Drive Viaduct

Traffic passes over Sioux City's Gordon Drive viaduct in March. The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled a May 21 public meeting to discuss proposed viaduct improvements.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will conduct a public information meeting on May 21 to discuss proposed improvements to the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in meeting room 2 in the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

IDOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be given.

The viaduct was completed in 1937 and expanded to four lanes in 1966. It spans 3,970 feet. The improvement project stretches from Fairmount Street to Virginia Street.

For general information or to make a comment about the project, contact Dakin Schultz at (712) 276-1451 or via email at dakin.schultz@iowadot.us.

