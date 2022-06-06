 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IDOT to begin Gordon Drive resurfacing project

Dangerous intersection

Motorists drive on Gordon Drive near the Gordon Plaza shopping center in this 2013 file photo. The Iowa Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the busy street this summer.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures on Gordon Drive this summer during a resurfacing project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on resurfacing the four-lane street from Lewis Boulevard, east to the interchange with U.S. Highways 20/75.

During work on the $3 million project, nighttime lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daytime lane closures are possible on Saturdays and Sundays.

The expected completion date is Sept. 9.

