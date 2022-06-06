IDOT to begin Gordon Drive resurfacing project

SIOUX CITY -- Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures on Gordon Drive this summer during a resurfacing project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on resurfacing the four-lane street from Lewis Boulevard, east to the interchange with U.S. Highways 20/75.
During work on the $3 million project, nighttime lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daytime lane closures are possible on Saturdays and Sundays.
The expected completion date is Sept. 9.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
