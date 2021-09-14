 Skip to main content
IDOT to close U.S. 20 bypass exit for patching Wednesday
IDOT to close U.S. 20 bypass exit for patching Wednesday

Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will close an exit ramp off of the U.S. Highway 20 bypass in Sioux City Wednesday for pavement patching.

The exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, while workers complete the patching.

