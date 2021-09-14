IDOT to close U.S. 20 bypass exit for patching Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will close an exit ramp off of the U.S. Highway 20 bypass in Sioux City Wednesday for pavement patching.
The exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, while workers complete the patching.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
