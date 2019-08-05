Traffic signals direct motorists around construction work on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-38 south of Le Mars, Iowa, in this April 2017 file photo. The Iowa Department of Transportation will close a portion of U.S. 75 to all traffic at nighttime on Aug. 12 for pavement repairs in the current construction zone.
SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton will be closed during nighttime hours next week while the Iowa Department of Transportation repairs pavement on the two lanes that are not currently under construction.
Beginning Aug. 12, the IDOT will close U.S. 75 from Plymouth County Road C-80 just north of Sioux City to the south city limits of Hinton from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Work is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 16, weather permitting.
Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-70, K-42 and C-60. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-60, K-22 and C-80.
The two lanes are currently within the work zone of the latest phase of the U.S. 75 reconstruction project. Traffic was switched to a head-to-head pattern in the southbound lanes in late spring when reconstruction of the northbound lanes of the four-lane highway began.
District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz said the driving surface in the southbound lanes had deteriorated during the summer, even after some spot repairs were made prior to this year's construction.
"Through the course of the first half of the construction season, the deterioration has accelerated. The driving surface is in very bad condition," Schultz said.
Schultz said the repairs will allow the southbound lanes to make it through the winter until next spring, when they will be closed for reconstruction in the next phase of U.S. 75 reconstruction between Sioux City and Le Mars.
During this summer's construction, no left turns have been permitted in the work zone, a 5-mile stretch between Sioux City and Hinton.
County Road C-70, a popular route from Sioux City to rural areas to the east, has remained open for right turns only, but its intersection with U.S. 75 will be closed later this fall for repaving. Schultz said the date has not been determined.
Schultz said the northbound lanes are expected to be finished and the highway reopened to four-lane traffic by Thanksgiving, weather permitting.
