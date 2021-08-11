 Skip to main content
IDOT to close westbound U.S. 20 ramp at I-29 interchange
SIOUX CITY -- The westbound U.S. Highway 20 ramp to north- and southbound Interstate 29 will be closed for approximately four hours Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the ramp from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, for placement of a tower light at the interchange.

