IDOT to remove dead vegetation from U.S. 20/75 bypass
IDOT to remove dead vegetation from U.S. 20/75 bypass

Highway 20 cedar trees

Cut cedar trees are shown on a hillside along U.S. Highway 20 west of Moville, Iowa, in April. The Iowa Department of Transportation will be removing dead and undesirable vegetation this week from the U.S. 20/75 bypass in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will resume the removal of dead and undesirable trees and vegetation along the U.S. 20/75 bypass in Sioux City on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The removal is expected to take two days. Work will require closure of the roadway shoulder in the area.

