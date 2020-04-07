You are the owner of this article.
IDOT to shift traffic to fix I-29 bridge in Sioux City
IDOT to shift traffic to fix I-29 bridge in Sioux City

I-29 Perry Creek bridge repair

Workers remove the deck of the northbound Interstate 29 bridge over Perry Creek in Sioux City on March 24. The bridge was damaged last fall by a fire in a homeless camp beneath it. The Iowa Department of Transportation will shift traffic to the southbound lanes on Thursday to continue with the repair project.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 29 through downtown Sioux City will be closed this week for the replacement of a bridge deck damaged by fire last fall.

Northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes at 8 a.m. Thursday, and traffic will flow in two lanes in each direction past the bridge over Perry Creek. The northbound exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard also will be closed.

The northbound lanes and ramp are expected to be reopened by June 15, weather permitting.

The southbound I-29 exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to approximately noon for installation of a tower light.

The box culvert bridge over the Perry Creek Conduit was damaged Oct. 30, when a fire started in a homeless encampment under the bridge.

An inspection found that three bridge beams were severely damaged. Since the fire, traffic over the bridge has been restricted to two lanes.

Earlier this year, workers began removing the portion of the bridge deck that has been closed since the fire.

