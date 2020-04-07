IDOT to shift traffic to fix I-29 bridge in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 29 through downtown Sioux City will be closed this week for the replacement of a bridge deck damaged by fire last fall.

Northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes at 8 a.m. Thursday, and traffic will flow in two lanes in each direction past the bridge over Perry Creek. The northbound exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard also will be closed.

The northbound lanes and ramp are expected to be reopened by June 15, weather permitting.

The southbound I-29 exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to approximately noon for installation of a tower light.

The box culvert bridge over the Perry Creek Conduit was damaged Oct. 30, when a fire started in a homeless encampment under the bridge.

An inspection found that three bridge beams were severely damaged. Since the fire, traffic over the bridge has been restricted to two lanes.

Earlier this year, workers began removing the portion of the bridge deck that has been closed since the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.