SIOUX CITY — Lane closures on U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Merrill are expected next week in preparation for the next phase of the highway's reconstruction.

The inside lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the four-lane highway are to be closed on Monday so crossover lanes may be built prior to April 12, when northbound traffic will be switched onto the southbound lanes, creating a head-to-head traffic pattern in which left turns will be prohibited.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will rebuild the 6-mile section of northbound U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill this summer. The $27.9 million project is expected to be completed Oct. 20.

Reconstruction of the southbound lanes is in the IDOT's construction program for 2024. Once completed, both sides of the highway will be on roughly the same elevation.

The latest phase of construction will be the fifth of the six-phase project to rebuild U.S. 75 from just north of Sioux City to Plymouth County Road C-38, just south of Le Mars.

Construction of the most recent phase, the southbound lanes between Hinton and Sioux City, was finished in December 2020.