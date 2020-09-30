IDPH issues COVID-19 Halloween guidance, discourages several traditional activities

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for Halloween, discouraging traditional trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties, indoor haunted houses and hayrides.
IDPH categorized Halloween activities by the degree of virus risk associated with them, placing various activities in either "low," "moderate" or "high risk." Several common activities made the latter list, and the IDPH guidelines recommend avoiding them.
The guidelines noted that, if you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who may have the virus, you should not participate in any in-person Halloween activities and you should not give out candy to any trick-or-treaters.
The following is the list of activities and their respective risk categories. The highly detailed descriptions of activities were provided by IDPH.
Low risk:
-- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
-- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
-- Decorating your house, apartment or living space
-- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt in which children are giving lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
-- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
-- Having a Halloween movie night with members of your household
-- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with members of your household in or around your home, rather than going from house to house
Moderate risk:
-- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard). Note: If you are preparing goodie bags, you are advised to wash your hands in soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
-- Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than six feet apart
-- Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart. Note: A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face. A costume mask should not be worn over a cloth mask because it will be hard to breathe.
-- Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than six feet apart. Note: If screaming is likely to occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading the virus.
-- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples. Mask usage should be encouraged or enforced and people should be able to maintain social distancing.
-- Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least six feet apart, or greater distancing if screaming is likely to occur.
High risk:
-- Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door
-- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
-- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
-- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
-- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who aren't in your household
-- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors
-- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19
If children are taken trick-or-treating, IDPH recommends limiting the number of houses you visit and asking the children to maintain six feet of distance from treat-givers. Candies should be wiped off with sanitizing wipes.
Treat-givers are advised to refrain from having children select their own treats from a common bowl or container. Leaving grab-bags of treats outside, while staying indoors yourself, is preferred.
