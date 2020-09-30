IDPH issues COVID-19 Halloween guidance, discourages several traditional activities

-- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

-- Having a Halloween movie night with members of your household

-- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with members of your household in or around your home, rather than going from house to house

Moderate risk:

-- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard). Note: If you are preparing goodie bags, you are advised to wash your hands in soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

-- Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than six feet apart

-- Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart. Note: A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face. A costume mask should not be worn over a cloth mask because it will be hard to breathe.