IEDA approves $500,000 in financial assistance, plus tax benefits, to Cherokee meat plant

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday approved $500,000 in direct financial assistance, plus tax benefits, to the Lopez Foods plant in Cherokee for a major renovation project.

Lopez Foods purchased the former Iowa Food Group plant -- formerly Tyson Foods, IBP Inc., and Wilson Foods decades before that -- for $9.3 million this summer. The Oklahoma-based company paid $5.8 million for the real estate and another $3.5 million for equipment on site.

IEDA also approved tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program. Lopez had requested nearly $1.86 million in state incentives, including a $1 million investment tax credit and $855,000 in a "sales, service, use" tax refund.

The plan is to remodel and install new manufacturing equipment, computer hardware and furniture and fixtures at the 285,000-square-foot plant, according to documents filed with the state. Upon completion, the plant will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, as well as fresh and frozen patties and other new product lines for an undisclosed international restaurant chain.

The first phase of the project, which includes equipment for cured, smoked deli meats, is expected to be completed in June. The last phase is set to be finished in September.

