Project NOW had already started mobilizing when Executive Director Dwight Ford met with community members outside the fencing that surrounds the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building.

The nonprofit began receiving information on the collapse, which occurred Sunday afternoon, on Monday, he said, and since then Project NOW has connected with partners and other nonprofits to see how each can help the residents of the building in the aftermath of the event.

"We're trying to make it as light and easy as possible for someone that is in this type of distress," Ford said.

Illinois support organizations are working together to cross the Mississippi River and provide aid to those impacted by the collapse of The Davenport.

Project NOW is partnering with MidAmerican to pay off existing utility bills for former residential and commercial tenants of the building. Ford said the nonprofit would provide the funds to cover bills.

For the next month, the nonprofit's 418 19th Ave., Rock Island, location will serve as a drop-off spot for nonperishable food, new clothing, hygiene items and furniture. People can donate items between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Bethany For Children & Families will also donate furniture acquired through its family program and provide Goodwill vouchers. Project NOW can ferry items to households in Scott, Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties.

If those affected wish to relocate to Rock Island, Henry or Mercer county in Illinois, Ford said Project NOW can offer deposit and rental assistance.

The American Red Cross will host a "Multi-Agency Resource Center" 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Davenport YMCA, 630 E. 4th St. Those planning to attend are asked to bring proof of address and a photo I.D.

Agencies, including the Red Cross, Quad Cities Open Network and Iowa Legal Aid, will provide disaster recovery assistance and other resources to impacted individuals.

Quad Cities Open Network will provide former tenants with $300 Visa gift cards and prepaid cell phones, if they need one, at the event. QCON-HUB Director Cecelia Bailey said funds for the aid were coming from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, established by the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Using a person-centered response, Bailey said the network plans to help people access additional dollars over the next 60 days for what they need.

The most important first step people affected by the collapse can do is reach out to the Red Cross, Bailey said. Registering with the organization will help them gain access to aid from other groups, including the Quad Cities Open Network, which uses documentation from the Red Cross to determine eligibility.

To register, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Project NOW often works in Iowa to offer support to those experiencing homelessness, but some organizations don't have the ability to cross state lines. Working together is the best way to ensure people get the help they need, Ford said.

"The strength of the Quad-Cities is made possible because we are connected," Ford said. "We consider ourself as a region, and what impacts one directly impacts us all indirectly. And that's the beauty of our relationship, and the burden of our responsibility to be there for each other."

PHOTOS: Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue search The Davenport building on Thursday