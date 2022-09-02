'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair.

Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, were originally scheduled to appear at a Sept. 12 forum at the Clay County Fair in Spencer. On Wednesday, those plans were scuttled. The same day, Melton took to Twitter to speak out about the cancellation.

"Unfortunately they are cancelling the joint voter forum at the Clay Co. Fair because my opponent backed out," Melton tweeted. "Another example of my opponent not being willing to appear at an open forum."

Melton claimed the media partners helping with the event backed out after Feenstra's team reached out to say the congressman wouldn't be participating.

Feenstra's campaign disputed Melton's versions of events.

Clay County Fair Manager and CEO Jeremy Parsons said he received an email from a media partner simply saying the event had been canceled. (Parsons added that a forum between Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear also was cancelled.)

Since the June primary, when Melton won the Democratic nomination for the 4th District, Feenstra and Melton haven't yet shared a stage or participated in the same event together.

"I'm disappointed for the voters. Congressman Feenstra represents me too," Melton told the Journal in a phone call. "And I would hope that my congressman would take the time to get out there and meet with people in open-forum settings where he can face scrutiny... Put yourself in positions where people can ask you questions and criticize you."

Feenstra's campaign disputed Melton's assertion that Feenstra is avoiding public events.

"Desperate politicians say desperate things. Congressman Feenstra is attending two joint forums in the coming weeks," Feenstra campaign spokesman Joe Lakin said. "He has also visited each of the 39 counties in the 4th District at least three times and is currently on his fourth visit. Since he first ran for Congress, he has been focused on delivering results for the 4th District and that’s exactly what he’s done."

On Monday, Feenstra made an appearance with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is also running for reelection, at an event in Lake City to talk about the 2023 Farm Bill. Feenstra also toured the Farm Progress Show in Boone on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a call with the Journal, Melton touted his own campaign stops and willingness to talk to the voters of the Fourth District which, following redistricting last year, now stretches from Sioux City to Marshalltown and runs as far south as Hamburg.

"I've talked to Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Independents throughout the campaign," Melton said. "They know where I stand and I faced some scrutiny for certain stances and I've defended them and I've learned and I've grown. That's what being representative is all about."

In 2020, Feenstra defeated nine-term incumbent Steve King in the GOP primary for the Fourth District before facing off against J.D. Scholten, a former professional baseball player and paralegal, in the November election. Feenstra won by more than 20 percentage points.

For 2022, the Cook Political Report, which analyzes state, federal and presidential elections, rates the Fourth District as having an advantage of +16 percentage points for Republicans. It's the only one of Iowa's four Congressional races rated as "solid Republican."

Melton acknowledged the uphill climb he faces in a GOP stronghold and said he believes Feenstra is taking that into account when making campaign appearances.

"He thinks he can still coast and be under the radar," Melton said.

Though the Clay County event was canceled, Melton said both he and Feenstra are scheduled to appear at a pair of Iowa Corn Growers Association events on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 in Fort Dodge and Sheldon, respectively.

However, Melton said both events are closed forums.