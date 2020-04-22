Immigrant advocate: Dakota City Tyson workers fearful of missing shifts due to sickness

DAKOTA CITY -- The spread of COVID-19 has immigrant workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City concerned for their health and financial futures, the head of an advocacy group for that community said Wednesday.
Olga Guevara, executive director of the nonprofit immigrant advocacy organization Unity in Action, said some immigrants in Dakota County are uneasy about the novel coronavirus outbreak, particularly as it relates to their work. Immigrants comprise a significant portion of the 4,300 workers at the Dakota City facility, Tyson's largest beef plant.
“There is a lot of fear, and there is a lot of anxiety of community members,” Guevara said. “I’ve been getting calls for the last few days, and there’s definitely a lot of fear because people don’t want to lose their employment, they don’t know what the future holds. So sometimes they’re faced with having to make a choice between, you know, going out to work and providing for their family, or risking their health.
“People have gone to work sick. And that’s been an issue because they feel that they have to continue to provide for their families. There’s a hardship there that we need to understand, is that the people that normally work there, they are lower income. And so they don’t have much to fall back on,” she added.
On Saturday, Raymundo Corral, 64, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.
Corral, who died at his Sioux City home, started feeling ill two weeks ago but kept working at his front line job on the slaughter floor, Anna Bell, told The Journal. Bell said her husband left work early the day before after seeing a nurse at the plant. His temperature was above normal but was within the acceptable range for him to remain at work, she said.
Unity in Action organized an “Essential Employee Appreciation Caravan” Wednesday, with cars and signs showing support for Tyson front line employees and other essential workers as they navigate the pandemic.
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County continued to rise Wednesday, with 17 additional cases raising the total to 113. The county's total number of cases is now one higher than the much more populous Woodbury County's 112.
Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers test positive for the virus but they have not identified the number of cases. As of Friday, 23 workers at the Dakota City plant had tested positive, with more tests pending, an official familiar with the situation told The Journal.
State and local health officials have refused to discuss whether the surge in recent cases in the metro area is linked to the plant.
As of Wednesday, Dakota had the sixth most COVID-19 cases among Nebraska's counties. Three counties with more cases -- Hall, Dawson and Adams -- also are home to major meat plants with reported coronavirus outbreaks.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vowed to do everything possible to keep the plants open, arguing they are an essential component of the nation's food supply chain. Like the Dakota City plant, food processors are "often the largest employers in their communities," the governor noted during his daily press briefing on COVID-19.
Asked by The Journal Wednesday about the first COVID-19 death at the Dakota City plant, Ricketts said meat plant employees who test positive for COVID-19 did not necessarily contract the disease at work.
After offering condolences to Corral's family, Ricketts questioned the correlation between the workplace and the spread of the virus.
"You can't necessarily link it back to the specific place of employment," he said. "The folks are only there (at work) a third of their day. And they are spending two-thirds of the day outside the facility."
Ricketts said companies are instituting social distancing, providing masks, sanitizing work stations and placing Plexiglas shields in break room areas.
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston pushed back again the allegation by Corral’s family that the company did not act quickly enough to keep workers safe.
“Tyson has been addressing COVID-19 concerns since January. That’s when we formed an internal COVID-19 task force in January 2020 and began isolating team members who could be at-risk by virtue of their travel," Croston said in a statement. "By the end of February, we had limited business travel, educated our team members about COVID-19 through digital signage, videos and other communications, encouraged sick team members to stay home by relaxing attendance policies, increased sanitation/disinfection efforts, and implemented restrictions on visitors to our facilities.”
Croston said the company was one of the first food companies to start taking worker temperatures before they enter the facilities and workers with a temp of 100.4 degrees or higher are sent home. She added that Tyson actively sourced protective face coverings before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recent guidance advising that individuals wear facial coverings.
Across the tri-state region, several meat plants have closed after hundreds of workers caught the virus. The latest was Tyson's pork plant in Waterloo, where the Springfield, Arkansas-based company suspended operations Wednesday after being blamed for fueling an outbreak of the virus in the community. More than 180 infections were linked to the facility, Tyson's largest pork plant, and officials expect that number to rise.
The Tyson pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, reopened Tuesday after being closed for two weeks after more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 were discovered. The plant was closed April 6. More than 160 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the plant. Two plant employees have died from the virus.
When asked about any possible plans to close the Dakota City plant, Croston deferred and said Tyson works with health officials along with the facility operations team to make timely decisions about operations.
The Journal’s Mason Dockter contributed to this story.
