Immigrant advocate: Dakota City Tyson workers fearful of missing shifts due to sickness

DAKOTA CITY -- The spread of COVID-19 has immigrant workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City concerned for their health and financial futures, the head of an advocacy group for that community said Wednesday.

Olga Guevara, executive director of the nonprofit immigrant advocacy organization Unity in Action, said some immigrants in Dakota County are uneasy about the novel coronavirus outbreak, particularly as it relates to their work. Immigrants comprise a significant portion of the 4,300 workers at the Dakota City facility, Tyson's largest beef plant.

“There is a lot of fear, and there is a lot of anxiety of community members,” Guevara said. “I’ve been getting calls for the last few days, and there’s definitely a lot of fear because people don’t want to lose their employment, they don’t know what the future holds. So sometimes they’re faced with having to make a choice between, you know, going out to work and providing for their family, or risking their health.

“People have gone to work sick. And that’s been an issue because they feel that they have to continue to provide for their families. There’s a hardship there that we need to understand, is that the people that normally work there, they are lower income. And so they don’t have much to fall back on,” she added.