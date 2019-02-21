SIOUX CITY -- A public discussion on immigration has been rescheduled.
Immigration Forum: Immigration Nation was supposed to be held Wednesday, but it was canceled due to weather. The forum will now be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
This forum, which is being sponsored by the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, will focus on the reality of immigration from the real-world experiences of Siouxland community members and explore the connection to the national conversation. A light meal will be served.
Pre-registration is required. Call 712-279-6985 to reserve a seat. The deadline to pre-register is March 4th.