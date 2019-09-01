In a 4,613-frame time-lapse video that spans from Oct. 30, 2015, to Aug. 1, 2019, visitors to the Journal website can get an exclusive look at the demolition and reconstruction process at Sioux City's Bryant Elementary School.
The video can be viewed at siouxcityjournal.com/multimedia.
Photographed by Tim Hynds, the Journal visuals editor, with production assistance from multimedia producer Justin Wan, the video was created from a camera that took one frame every minute over the course of the almost four-year-long process.
Well over 750,000 individual photos that totaled about 1.5 terabytes of data were shot for the project.
The Bryant school is the Sioux City Community School District's newest in a series of new and reconstructed schools. Parts of the Bryant building it replaced dated back to 1890.