In initial Nebraska returns, 65% back casinos at South Sioux City's Atokad, other horse tracks

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Three ballot measures that would pave the way for a casino at Atokad Park in South Sioux City had support from 65 percent of Nebraska voters in early returns Tuesday night.

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe, partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to successfully place the measures on the ballot after a series of setbacks in previous years.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 are the culmination of a years-long effort by Ho-Chunk, which purchased the then-shuttered Atokad in 2016, with the aim of building a casino and entertainment center.

With more than half of the precincts reporting full or partial results, Initiative 429, which would amend to state's constitution to permit Las Vegas-style gambling at the six licensed horse tracks, had nearly 65 percent support.

Proponents have long argued that untold numbers of Nebraskans cross the border to gamble at casinos in Iowa and other states, leaving behind over $500 million per year.

Opponents warned that the ballot initiatives would result in more bankruptcies, crime and numerous other social ills rooted in gambling addiction.

