In search of hand sanitizer or toilet paper in Sioux City, there's little to be found

At each of the other stores, toilet paper shelves were totally vacant except for a wayward roll of paper towels and signs indicating that purchases of toilet paper would be limited on a per-person basis. Children were seen playing on the empty toilet paper shelves in at least two stores.

Customers across the U.S. have been hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer due to fears of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, which reached the U.S. several weeks ago. This week the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic.

None of the Sioux City stores had any readily apparent, widespread shortages of food items.

The Associated Press reported that stockpiling of this nature is expected to last for weeks. Costco Wholesale Corp.'s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti described the buying frenzy as "off the charts'' throughout the U.S. in a call with investors last week.

Sales of hand sanitizer in the U.S. more than doubled in the four weeks ending Feb. 29 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen, while sales of thermometers spiked 52.3% during that same period. Sales of dried beans spiked nearly 18%, the AP reported.