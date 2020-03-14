In search of hand sanitizer or toilet paper in Sioux City, there's little to be found

SIOUX CITY -- An hourslong search Saturday afternoon of nearly every major grocery store, dollar store, general retailer and drugstore in Sioux City and South Sioux City found zero bottles of hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, and nearly no toilet paper.
Between each of the three Walmarts, the four Hy-Vees and the three Fareway locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City, along with Sam's Club, Target and the four Walgreens drugstores, there was not a single bottle of hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol available for purchase.
A pharmacy employee at the Walmart on Floyd Boulevard joked that hand sanitizer might be found in "Never-never land," while an employee at the Walgreens on Pierce Street seemed almost taken aback at the question of whether the store had any hand sanitizer on hand: "Nobody does. That's a literal impossibility."
Related hygiene and antibacterial products, including liquid hand soap, sanitizing wipes, bleach and iodine, were absent or in limited supply in several stores. Hand sanitizer can be made at home, but that generally requires rubbing alcohol.
Toilet paper, meanwhile, could be found only in two stores in Sioux City as of Saturday afternoon -- the Walgreens in Morningside and the newly-opened Dollar General on Gordon Drive. The former limited purchases to two per customer while the latter had only a few packages.
At each of the other stores, toilet paper shelves were totally vacant except for a wayward roll of paper towels and signs indicating that purchases of toilet paper would be limited on a per-person basis. Children were seen playing on the empty toilet paper shelves in at least two stores.
Customers across the U.S. have been hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer due to fears of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, which reached the U.S. several weeks ago. This week the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic.
None of the Sioux City stores had any readily apparent, widespread shortages of food items.
The Associated Press reported that stockpiling of this nature is expected to last for weeks. Costco Wholesale Corp.'s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti described the buying frenzy as "off the charts'' throughout the U.S. in a call with investors last week.
Sales of hand sanitizer in the U.S. more than doubled in the four weeks ending Feb. 29 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen, while sales of thermometers spiked 52.3% during that same period. Sales of dried beans spiked nearly 18%, the AP reported.
While the impulse to stockpile hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol at a time like this is self-explanatory, the frenzied purchases of toilet paper are somewhat more difficult to explain. It seems likely that panicked consumers fear they'll be holed up in their homes for some length of time, or perhaps that supply chains will be damaged by the virus.
The toilet paper shortage could also be attributed to a herd mentality -- the lack of toilet paper on the shelf creates the impression of scarcity, prompting people to buy as much as they can wherever it can be found. And unlike most food items, toilet paper has no expiration date.
Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who is leading Australia's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, last week urged against stockpiling of toilet paper.
"There is no reason to denude the shelves of lavatory paper in the supermarkets," Murphy said in a national televised press conference. "We should continue our normal activity."
It's not known how long the shortages in Sioux City will last, as store managers in Sioux City's Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target and Fareway locations were not allowed to speak directly to the media on the subject.