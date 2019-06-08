Wet weather pattern

It should come as no surprise that some regions of Iowa have recorded rainfall amounts this spring rarely seen before.

The state just saw its eighth-wettest May on record, and some Northwest Iowa counties, especially Dickinson, Osceola and Lyon, saw rainfall totals more than twice the average.

Osceola County received 7.33 inches of rain in May, well above the 30-year average of 3.50 inches. Dickinson County had 7.28 inches, compared to the average of 3.69 inches. Lyon County received 7.11 inches, more than the 3.22-inch average. Isolated areas saw more rainfall than that.

Woodbury County received 5.99 inches, above the average of 4.06 inches.

Precipitation totals for the year to date range 8-9 inches above the 30-year average.

A unique set of circumstances combined to lead to the above-normal rainfall amounts, Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan said.

Low pressure over the West Coast and high pressure over the East Coast forced the jet stream to flow over the Midwest, leaving moisture from the Gulf of Mexico few places to go.

"You've got like a highway of moisture coming up to Iowa," Glisan said.

Much to farmers' relief, the pattern started to break a little over a week ago, Glisan said, and the outlook for the first half of June calls for average conditions, both for precipitation and temperature. It should be noted that June, on average, is Iowa's wettest month. Northwest Iowa averages 4.73 inches of rain in June.

With soil currently saturated across much of the state, there's enough moisture on tap right now to help withstand a dry summer and avoid drought conditions.

"Right now we're sitting on wet soil," Glisan said. "Things can swing back and forth pretty fast, but when you have soil conditions like we do, it's hard to transition that fast."