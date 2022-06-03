In three candidate GOP race, Reynolds backs challenger to House incumbent

The GOP primary for Iowa's House District 5 is one of only eight races in the state featuring three or more candidates. But there's something even rarer about it: It's one of only two in the entire state where Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed a challenger to an incumbent Republican House member.

On May 25, Reynolds threw her support behind 31-year-old Zach Dieken, an Iowa State trooper from Granville, who is running against first-term Rep. Dennis Bush, a 71-year-old Cherokee farmer, and 55-year-old Sibley paralegal Thomas Kuiper. A primary reason for the endorsement by the sitting governor is that Bush, a former Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School Board member, is one of the GOP House members who have resisted Reynolds' proposal to provide K-12 students and their parents scholarships for private schools, the so-called "voucher bill," that critics say will shift taxpayer funding away from public schools.

The newly-drawn House District 5 takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. Major cities in the district include Cherokee, Hartley, Primghar, Sheldon and Sibley.

Bush said his top two issues in this primary are "supporting education in our local public schools and advocating for mental health services."

The former two-term Cherokee County supervisor said he thinks voters should select him for a second-term (there are no challengers on the Democratic side) because his knowledge doesn't just pertain to the Iowa legislature.

"I am the only candidate with an extensive knowledge of agriculture, having farmed my whole life. Agriculture is the life blood of HD5," Bush said via email.

"I am also the only candidate with an extensive knowledge of the mental health system in the region, having served on the Rolling Hills Mental Health Region Governance Board for most of my time as County Supervisor, and having served on the Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Commission for the last four years," Bush added.

As for Dieken, who's never run for an elected office before, he said over email his biggest focuses would be on ending abortion in the state and curbing federal influence.

"Our country has murdered millions of children and Iowa has had its hand in that murder," Dieken said of abortion. "It needs to stop because the LORD hates it and commands it not to be done."

Turning his attention to alleged federal "intrusions," Dieken then said: "The last two years will happen again and we must have leaders willing to fight for our constitutional liberties."

Dieken's pitch for voters thinking of selecting him is that he's running for the right reasons.

"I am a genuine conservative who will fight for what is right, I’m not in this for name recognition or boredom," he said. "My young children are at risk of living in a corrupt nation much less free than even what I grew up in. I fight for my own family. I fight for the future of your families and their freedom."

Before entering the District 5 primary field, Kuiper traveled the country representing employers in unemployment cases and wrote two "quote books" about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now, he's focused on the abortion question and the state's economy.

"Pro-life, and making sure the state spends less than what it takes in," Kuiper said via email when asked what his two biggest issues are in this election.

Kuiper, who's penned columns for the N'West Iowa Review, added to that list while talking making the case for why he should be the one to continue on to the November general election.

"I am a committed conservative. One does not have to wonder where I stand on the issues, as I've written over 100 columns, including topics such as the 2nd Amendment, being Pro-life, taxes & responsible spending, and how the founders envisioned a Christian Nation."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

