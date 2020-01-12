2-3 inches snow expected in Sioux City Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- After at least a week of mostly bare ground, snow is falling in Sioux City.

Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a total of 2 to perhaps 3 inches of snow is expected to hit the ground Sunday. The snowfall should be done Sunday evening, perhaps around 6 to 8 p.m.

The high temperature Sunday is pegged at 24 degrees, with an overnight low Sunday night of 18 degrees.

Kalin said there are some "very small chances" of light snow throughout the coming week, with a much larger system possible toward Friday. It's too early to say what that could amount to, he said.

