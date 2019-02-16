SIOUX CITY -- Most of Siouxland is forecast to see snowfall of around 4 to 6 inches between Saturday night and Sunday evening.
Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said much of northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota will see comparable amounts of snow through Sunday evening. Heavy snow is falling Saturday night, but gradually the accumulation will slow down.
"The stuff by tomorrow afternoon will be quite a bit lighter," he said. The region is in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Sunday.
No significant ice or wind is expected, with maximum wind speeds pegged at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Still, road travel will probably be tough, particularly out in the country.
"Certainly difficult travel, snow covered roads, slick roads are possible," Kalin said.
Another snow system is expected to move into the area sometime late Tuesday, Kalin said, though it's still too early to say how much snow that may bring. And yet another system is expected later in the week.
Overnight temperatures Saturday night will be cool, with an overnight low pegged at 15 degrees, with a wind chill of around 4 degrees. Sunday's high temperature is forecast around 24 degrees, with a wind chill of 13 degrees.