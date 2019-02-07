SIOUX CITY -- Drivers in Siouxland Thursday morning were met with snowy, slushy roads and windy conditions.
As of 6 a.m., roughly 1.9 inches of snow was reported fallen in Sioux City, said Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. Snow reports for most other communities in northwest Iowa had not yet come in.
Snow is expected to continue falling until sometime in the middle of the day.
"We still have another band over you that's moving its way to the east," Rogers said.
Strong northerly winds, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, brought chilly temperatures to the area. The area is expecting temperatures around 3 degrees by 10 a.m., with a wind chill value around minus 20.
"We are going to be dealing with some pretty cold conditions," Rogers said.
Some areas of the roadway were slick and numerous traffic incidents were reported. Sioux City Police Traffic Sergeant Jason Allen said that between 6 a.m. and 9:40 a.m., a total of 28 accidents and five motorist assist incidents (where a driver needs help) were reported to the police.
"As you know, the weather we got today is not insurmountable by any means," Allen said, adding that drivers should realize the pavement may be slick and icy even if it doesn't look that way. "They absolutely need to slow down."
A large number of the traffic accidents took place on Interstate 29 and on the highways where the speed limits are higher, Allen said.
Northwest Iowa, southeast South Dakota and parts of northeastern Nebraska were in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday. That winter weather advisory will be replaced by a wind chill advisory in effect until noon Friday.
"We are expecting wind chill values as low as 35 below," Rogers said, as the northerly winds bring cold air from Canada.
Friday's high temperature is pegged at 13 degrees, with a wind chill value just above zero. The low temperature Friday night into Saturday morning is pegged at minus 1, with wind chill values around 16 degrees below zero.