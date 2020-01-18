You are the owner of this article.
5 inches snow reported in Sioux City, wind expected to die down in late afternoon
5 inches snow reported in Sioux City, wind expected to die down in late afternoon

Winter weather

A city worker clears snow on Peters Avenue in Sioux City Friday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Sioux City area is under a winter storm warning that will turn into a blizzard warning at midnight according to the National Weather Service. Total expected snowfall is up to six inches with wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A total of 5 inches of snow fell in Sioux City during a storm that began early Friday and carried on through the day, followed by high winds Saturday. 

Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said by early Saturday afternoon that no more snow is coming. 

"We're done with that," he said. 

Heavy winds, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, are expected to die down by later Saturday afternoon. The heavy winds combined with the new-fallen snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning through 6 p.m. Saturday. 

"That'll continue to just kind of fall off through the evening," Murray said of the wind, though it will probably remain "somewhat breezy" afterwards. 

Areas to the north of Sioux City reported somewhat larger snowfall totals. Sheldon, Iowa, was hit with 5.8 inches, while Orange City reported 6 inches. 

