Incumbent Sen. Dave Rowley beats back challenge in Iowa Lakes area Senate district

SPIRIT LAKE -- Dave Rowley is poised to serve a full term in the Iowa legislature.

The state senator from Spirit Lake, who won a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 in December 2021, led challenger Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, 68% to 32%, with all six counties reporting in the Iowa Senate District 5 race.

The large newly-drawn district includes all of Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago counties, as well as a portion of northern Clay County, including a sliver of Spencer. Major cities in the district include Spirit Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Algona and Forest City.

Rowley, an insurance agent and musician who still plays shows at the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association and Pearson Lake Arts Center in the Iowa Great Lakes region, said the two political issues he was most-focused on in his abbreviated first term in the legislature were tax relief and workforce development.

No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters so whoever wins the GOP primary will be presumptive winner in the November general election.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

