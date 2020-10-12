Indigenous People's Day event honors past while eyeing future of America's original inhabitants

At age 16, Alexandria is already a bit of a mover and shaker. Her business card says she is a public speaker and a photographer.

"I'm also a booking agent for musical acts," she said, noting a desire to keep busy.

In some ways, Alexandria is following in the footsteps of Frank LaMere, a Winnebago Tribe member and longtime Native American activist.

According to Michael O'Connor, LaMere's death, on June 16, 2019, has left the local Native community without a strong unifying voice.

"We are still in mourning more than a year after Frank's death," O'Connor, himself a longtime Native American activist, said. "However, the need for the Indigenous people to speak up has never been greater."

This is a sentiment shared by organizer Etringer.

"With this Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration, we're honoring our past but we're also declaring that we are still here," she said. "We celebrate our traditions while looking towards the future."

