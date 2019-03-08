SIOUX CITY -- A forum discussing the possibilities of industrial hemp production in Iowa will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The forum had previously been scheduled in February, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Industrial hemp is defined as cannabis having a maximum concentration of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component in marijuana — of no more than three-tenths of 1 percent. Iowa is one of nine states that does not have hemp legislation on the books.
The state has shown interest in a new hemp policy. This week, a House Agriculture subcommittee signed off on legislation creating the Iowa Hemp Act, authorizing the production of hemp under the regulation of Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Doors open at noon for networking and a light lunch before the program. Panel presentations will be held from 1:15 to 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.
Speakers will include Iowa native Dr. Christopher Disbro, an advocate for medicinal cannabis; Harold Stanislawski, a project development director for the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI); Jeff Kostuik, who studies hemp breeding for Hemp Genetics International; and Robin Pruisner, the entomologist and Bureau Chief of Entomology and Plant Science in the Consumer Protection Division of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.