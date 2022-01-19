Infection rate tops 30% in Woodbury County as health officials say omicron still hasn't peaked

Last week, the county reached a new milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination, with 50% of its residents having completed single- or two-dose vaccinations.

In the last 30 days, seven COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the county.

"COVID activity is increasing in the county and reducing the impact is the goal. Vaccine helps and it's not too late to get yours," the post said.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported 455 new cases of the virus from Jan. 9 to 15 in its district, which is comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. New COVID-19 cases have increased more than eight times since Jan. 1 in the district, according to NNPHD.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center in Macy, Nebraska, reported 143 active cases on the Omaha Reservation.

"Our numbers are rising quickly and we are at the highest it's been since we began tracking our positive patients. At the peak last November, we had 76 patients test positive. We are almost double those numbers. Please don't let your guard down," the post said.

Dakota County Public Health Department will offer free curbside COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday outside the Dakota County Courthouse, 1601 Broadway St. Members of the public are to wear masks and remain in their vehicles the entire time. Test results will be available in one or two days.