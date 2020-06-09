Ingleside Avenue road closure announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A reconstruction project will close Ingleside Avenue from 14th to 16th street.

The closure will begin the morning of June 15. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the additional closure is due to the Ingleside Avenue Reconstruction Project, 14th to 18th street. Ingleside Avenue from 17th to 18th street will remain closed.

The additional closure will allow the contractor to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks. City utilities, such as sewer, water, and storm sewer, will also be replaced.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.