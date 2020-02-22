You are the owner of this article.
2 injured in crash north of Remsen
ambulance stock

REMSEN, Iowa -- Two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon north of Remsen. 

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:53 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were dispatched to the intersections of county roads C-16 and L-14 north of Remsen. 

A 2004 Hummer H2 driven by 39-year-old Michelle Rose of rural Hinton was heading eastbound on C-16 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by 45-year-old Anne Bandstra of Pella, Iowa, was northbound on L-14 and collided with the Hummer, according to the release. 

Both vehicles entered the ditch and landed on their wheels. 

Bandstra and a a 15-year-old female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

