2 injured in crash north of Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- Two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon north of Remsen.

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:53 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were dispatched to the intersections of county roads C-16 and L-14 north of Remsen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2004 Hummer H2 driven by 39-year-old Michelle Rose of rural Hinton was heading eastbound on C-16 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by 45-year-old Anne Bandstra of Pella, Iowa, was northbound on L-14 and collided with the Hummer, according to the release.

Both vehicles entered the ditch and landed on their wheels.

Bandstra and a a 15-year-old female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.